TDL: Two-A-Days - Kinder Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jacket offense will possess plenty of experience as they return eight starters from 2018, with half of those coming on the offensive line. The line will aim to create holes for dive back Todd Fuselier, who returns from injury and three-year starting quarterback Hayes Fawcett who finished with over 1600 total yards and 19 touchdowns a season ago. The notable change coming on offense will be on the coaching staff as former Kinder signal-caller Justin Reed returned home to coach the QBs.