SWLA Arrest Report - August 13, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 13, 2019.
Samuel Glenn Barker, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Loreatha Dianna Barker, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Ashley Nicole Nealy, 33, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Dennis Peter Carlin III, 50, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.
Teddy William Fox, 42, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; resisting an officer by violence; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Cedric McCray Jr., 26, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Brandy Nicole Wilkins, 36, Iowa: Theft under $1,000 with two or more convictions; theft under $1,000; instate detainer.
Clavorris Dominair Sibley, 33, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Brian Scott Fisher, 41, Iowa: Second degree cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to juveniles (3 charges).
Kevin Scott Bartholemew, 49, Kenner: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jacob Paul Landry, 25, Iowa: Unlawful use of state issued identification to gain access to a gaming establishment; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Candi Robin Bailey, 33, Columbia: ARDC detainer.
Akilee Lavaughn Citizen, 22, Lake Charles: Secretary to require periodical inspection; resisting an officer by violence; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Chelsea Renee Lucas, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction of justice.
Vadoll Lynn Sibley, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of Schedule II drug.
Ryan Reece Borel, 32, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Zachary Saul Menard, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
Treonne Marie Cole, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Christopher Allen Loveless, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dmarcus Reginald Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.
Dyllan Anthony Levy, 18, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); aggravated flight from an officer; trespassing.
Darterious Kemon Bartie, 24, Lake Charles: Telephone harassment; first offense cyberstalking; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon (2 charges); monetary instrument abuse; first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.
Tyrone Devonte Simien, 23, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); entry or remaining on places after being forbidden; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
