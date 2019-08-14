STPSO: Alabama inmate who walked away from work release program arrested in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says an Alabama man wanted after walking from a work release program was arrested along with two others in Mandeville Monday.
Deputies received a call just before 6:30 p.m. stating that a man wanted out of Alabama was hiding at a home on Rollins Street north of Mandeville.
When deputies arrived at the home, they located 43-year-old Chris Dwayne Williams. Williams was serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter at the Childersburg Work Release Center when he walked off his assigned jobsite in Shelby County, Alabama on July 11.
Williams attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by deputies after a brief chase.
Deputies also arrested two acquaintances who were at the home, 36-year-old Virgil Wilkerson of Cordova, Alabama and 30-year-old Tara Williams of Mandeville.
STPSO says Wilkerson and Williams confessed to harboring a fugitive and assisting him with using an alias to conceal his identity.
Chris Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for resisting an officer by flight, refusing to provide correct identification and misrepresentation during booking. He has also been booked as a fugitive from the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Williams will be extradited to Alabama at a later date.
Wilkerson was arrested and booked with accessory after the fact to simple escape and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tara Williams has been booked with accessory after the fact.
