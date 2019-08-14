School bus driver ticketed for running red light, crashing with children on board

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - A school bus driver has been ticketed after police say they ran a red light and was involved in a crash with children on board.
The wreck happened on Wednesday, Aug. 14 just after 7 a.m. on Hwy. 1 at St. Francis.
Brusly police say a vehicle struck the bus after it ran a red light in the intersection at a low speed. The bus sustained minimal damage and the vehicle had moderate damage.
Seven children were on the bus at the time of the wreck. No injuries were reported.
The driver was cited for running the red light and careless operation.
D.S. South, the transportation company that services West Baton Rouge Parish Schools, declined to comment on the employment status of the driver at fault pending the investigation into the crash.
