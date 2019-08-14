Police chase begins in Lake Charles, ends in Cameron

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department was involved in a police pursuit on Tuesday evening, according to Lt. Jeffrey Keenum with Lake Charles Police.
Keenum says a traffic stop was attempted after it was discovered that the driver had an outstanding warrant, but the driver fled.
A pursuit ensued in Lake Charles and ended in Cameron Parish, Keenum said. Multiple arrests were made without incident. It is unknown at this time how many suspects were arrested and how many law enforcement agencies were involved.
Lake Charles Police will provide more information as it becomes available. KPLC will update this story with new developments.
