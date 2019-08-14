Man wanted for shooting in Reserve arrested in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man wanted for a shooting in Reserve was arrested today in Calcasieu Parish.
Maurice Emanuel Hodges, 36, of Reserve, was wanted in connection with an August 12 shooting on E. 21st Street, according to information from the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say a 57-year-old autistic man was walking down the street around 1 a.m. when a vehicle drove up behind him and a man shot him before the vehicle fled on La. 44.
The 57-year-old man was able to make his was to a nearby residence for help and was transported to a New Orleans hospital. Authorities say is in stable condition.
Hodges was developed as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Hodges was arrested at an apartment complex in Lake Charles around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal Task Force and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A motive is unknown at this time.
St. John the Baptist officials say he will be transported to the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace.
Hodges has been arrested 20 times in St. John Parish since 2001, according to authorities.
“The community came forward with tips that helped lead to the arrest of Maurice Hodges,” St. John the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359-8774.
