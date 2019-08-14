Greinke, Springer lead Astros over Chisox to open twinbill

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (right shoulder discomfort) was in Houston's clubhouse following two rehab appearances for Triple-A Round Rock and said he felt "really good." Manager A.J. Hinch said Peacock will return to the minors for one or two more outings, starting on Thursday, before rejoining the Astros as a reliever. Peacock was 6-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) before going on the IL on June 28. . RHP Josh James (sore right shoulder) threw 20 pitches in Florida on Sunday. Hinch said the next step will be to intensify James' rehab program.