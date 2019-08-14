Deuce McAllister evaluates the Saints after their first preseason test

Much of the focus this offseason has been on the development of 2018 first round pick Marcus Davenport and McAllister thinks the defensive end needs to showcase pass rush moves other than the bull rush “That’s the first move that he goes to... and NFL guys are going to be strong as well, sometimes as strong as him. So for him, what are your counter moves? Can you beat a guy with speed? Do you have a swim move? Do you have an up and under? Those are things that he is going to have to continue to develop and not to say that he didn’t want to show them that game but the more you have in the toolbox, the better.”