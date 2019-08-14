Deuce McAllister evaluates the Saints after their first preseason test

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ first preseason test showed some of the team’s areas for improvement as they continue on their path to the regular season opener September 9th against the Houston Texans.
On Monday night’s Black and Gold Review Show, FOX 8 Saints Analyst Deuce McAllister explained some of the defensive issues on display in the 34-25 loss to the Vikings “At the end of the day, you have to be able to detail your work,” the Saints Hall of Fame member told Juan Kincaid and Sean Fazende. “That’s where you have to be able to go out and do what you’re supposed to do as a football player so just because you didn’t game plan, doesn’t make that you can’t go out and give maximum effort and understand what you’re doing."
“I think it starts with the first third down play of the game," McAllister explained. "You’re inches away from making that play but when the quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is able to run for a first down, that just gives them more opportunities, more plays and there, we saw the results. Eli is in pretty good position, he loses the ball and if he’s able to find the ball, we feel like that’s an incomplete pass but great job by Adam Thielen.”
Much of the focus this offseason has been on the development of 2018 first round pick Marcus Davenport and McAllister thinks the defensive end needs to showcase pass rush moves other than the bull rush “That’s the first move that he goes to... and NFL guys are going to be strong as well, sometimes as strong as him. So for him, what are your counter moves? Can you beat a guy with speed? Do you have a swim move? Do you have an up and under? Those are things that he is going to have to continue to develop and not to say that he didn’t want to show them that game but the more you have in the toolbox, the better.”
On offense, plenty of fans are curious how the team will replace Mark Ingram “Latavius Murray is explosive," McAllister said. "Now, I hate to compare him as far as he and Mark as far as who can gain what type of yards but he is a big, physical back. He has shown he can catch, you feel good about him in pass protection. He’s going to have to get comfortable in this offense but I think that he’s going to be a pretty good player for the Saints.”
