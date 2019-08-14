DeRidder teachers parade in a “spirit bus” to get kids excited for school

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Ahead of the first day of school teachers at K.R. Hanchey Elementary in DeRidder got the community excited by parading in a spirit bus.
Teresa Parmley is the principal of the school and says this is a great ice breaker for the kids.
"A couple of our teachers saw this idea and approached us with it,” Parmley said. “We just thought it would be a great way to get out in the community and show them we're excited."
Assistant Principal Sallie Smith-Ford says teachers being on this bus will take the edge off for the kids, especially those who will be brand new this year.
"We hope that all their first day jitters go away and that this is going to be a safe and happy place for them to learn," Ford said.
Ford says this new tradition is here to stay.
“That’s our whole goal of getting on the bus and getting out so that they know that they are welcomed here at K.R. Hanchey,” Ford said.
