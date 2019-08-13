Video: Alleged attack on Andy Dick captured by French Quarter surveillance camera

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A surveillance camera in the French Quarter captured video of an alleged attack against controversial comedian Andy Dick, who says he was sucker-punched, knocked unconscious and put in the ICU early Saturday (Aug. 10).
New Orleans police confirmed they are investigating a possible assault on Dick, who performed at One Eyed Jacks on Toulouse Street Friday night. NOPD said the incident was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, as Dick was leaving the bar following his performance.
The video shows someone who appears to be Dick standing outside in a crowd of people. Then, a man wearing a black shirt walks up and punches the performer. Dick falls and hits his head on the concrete, as the attacker picks up a bottle off the curb and slowly walks away.
Several people chase after the man who thew the punch, the video shows.
Dick’s tour manager Robert Couvillion said Dick was seriously injured and they will be pressing charges.
“When Andy got knocked out, he was out for 15 minutes on the ground. We thought he was dead. Then, when he did get up, he thought he was in LA. He was unresponsive, his eyes were swimming in his head and it was really bad,” Couvillion said. “Extremely scary, we were in fear for his life. We thought he was dead.”
Couvillion said the comedian spent a couple of nights in the hospital because of his injuries but is now back in Los Angeles.
He also said Dick had to cancel his second show Saturday night, and it’s likely they’ll never book again in New Orleans because of the incident.
NOPD released a statement saying, “after attempting to meet with the victim in this incident, NOPD remains eager to speak with him and will do so when he decides to make himself available to detectives.”
According to Andy Dick’s producers with VR360 Entertainment, Andy has met with the detective, and the detective has Andy’s number. We’re told the comedian is in a lot of pain and if he’s not answering, he’s sleeping.
An NOPD spokesman said the complaint was filed Monday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
