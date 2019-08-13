SWLA Arrest Report - August 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 12, 2019.
Adrian Marcus Sanchez, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Navarion Desean Ben, 23, Ville Platte: Possession of a Schedule V drug.
Lagena Marie Gill, 50, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.
Lonnie Chet Franklin, 50, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Enrico Anthony Williams, 44, Opelousas: Domestic abuse battery; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Victor Manuel Juarez - Herrera, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Shaquetta Marie Adger, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Kecee Clint Lewis, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; traffic-control signals; careless operation.
Daniel Razo, 30, DeRidder: Revocation of parole.
Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 24, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.
Jeremy W Langham, 28, Rayne: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Donald Ray Mitchell, 54, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
James Phillip Francois, 45, Eunice: Identity theft worth $1,000 or more.
Arthur Victor Sittig, 48, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Larry Donell Oliver, 58, Lake Charles: Distribution or possession of Schedule I narcotics; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; owner must secure registration.
Angela Felicia-Shantile Johnson, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Chasity Lynn Blanchard, 26, Independence: ARDC detainer.
Jaun Carlos Molina-Martinez, 25, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Reginald Paul Goodly, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Melissa Dawn Hensley, 36, Butler, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
John Robert East, 50, Hackberry: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 36, Reeves: Expired drivers license; failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.
Joshua Keith Gattis, 38, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer with force or violence; resisting an officer; instate detainer.
Zachary Wayne Crawford, 25, Woodville, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Joseph Whitney Lejeune Jr., 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; second degree kidnapping (2 charges).
Micheal Anthony Rider, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon (16 charges).
Kevin Dwayne Nelson, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; violations of protective orders.
Diana Marie St Germain, 71, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
