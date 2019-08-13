Sulphur Police remind drivers to slow down in school zones

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were out monitoring school zones in Sulphur.
“We are out here reminding the motoring public that the schools are back in session" Training Officer AJ Powell said. "Catholic schools start today and public schools start tomorrow. Just letting them know to pay attention for kids and crosswalks. Just to slow down.”
Officers were out with signs and flashing lights handing out pieces of paper reminding drivers to slow down and drive safe.
“Heighten your awareness for the kids walking to and biking in school zones," Powell said. "Also for the buses, when they are stopping to let kids on and off. Hands free in a school zone . You cannot be on your phone, you can’t be texting, you cannot be on a cell phone. So you can Bluetooth in your car or get an earpiece, but both hands on the steering wheel and make sure you are paying attention.”
Sulphur Police say in school zones fines can start at $261.50 for going 10 over the speed limit. That fine goes up for ever mile per hour over.
Officer Powell says in the past they’ve had problems with drivers not being mindful in school zones.
“It’s 25 miles per hour in school zones," Powell said. "Just pay attention to the school zone times.”
School zones are generally in effect Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. then from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. these times can vary depending on location and the school.
Louisiana State Police are also urging drivers to be mindful of back to school driving conditions for the 2019-2020 school year.
