POLICE: Former daycare employee caught on video hitting, shaking, dropping children

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe daycare that employed a teacher’s aide accused of abusing young children has released a statement regarding the incident.
The statement follows the arrest of 48-year-old Yolanda Rochelle Jackson, a former employee of The Assembly Kidz Care on Glenwood Drive after police say she was caught on video hitting, shaking, and dropping children on the floor.
"Upon being notified on Friday evening of a possible disciplinary infraction by an employee, who has been employed with Kidz Care for approximately three weeks, the administration at the Assembly Kidz Care initiated an immediate investigation upon arrival Monday morning. The video footage was reviewed and improper handling of three children was confirmed. Within thirty minutes, the employee at fault was terminated from employment at Kidz Care and the local authorities were notified. Administration met with all the families involved. The employee at fault did withgo a thorough background check as per our policy and was a former employee of the Ouachita Parish School System.
"The Assembly Kidz Care follows a zero-tolerance policy where the safety and well-being of our children are our top priority. Our facility holds 271 children with over 45 employees. We implement a top-rated pre-school curriculum. Our vision is to provide a standard of academic excellence in our community."
According to arrest records, West Monroe police were called Monday, Aug. 12, to investigate Jackson.
Police say they reviewed video footage which showed multiple instances of Jackson abusing two three-year-olds and a four-year-old.
Police say they saw Jackson hit a three-year-old in the back of the head with an open hand. They say they saw Jackson grab and shake children. They say Jackson dragged children across the room by the arm. They also say Jackson picked up children and intentionally dropped them or threw them to the floor.
Arrest records did not specify exactly when these alleged actions occurred.
Jackson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on three counts of cruelty to juveniles.
