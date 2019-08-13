Merryville man arrested for intentionally setting fire to wooded area

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Merryville man faces one count of simple arson after he intentionally set a wooded area on fire in Beauregard Parish, state authorities say.
Gerald W. Neely, 47, was booked into the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
Several wood fires were reported near Division Street in Merryville on July 12, 2019, according to Veronica Mosgrove, press secretary for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
Neely was arrested on July 16 and bonded out on Aug. 5.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.