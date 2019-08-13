McNeese to have three of first four football games televised

In addition to McNeese’s opener against Southern on CST, the first Saturday of the season will feature four other games exclusively on ESPN platforms. Nicholls, after posting a season-opening 26-23 victory at Kansas last season, will try to repeat its success in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Kansas State on ESPN+. Also, ESPN+ will carry Baylor’s home game with Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian’s road game at North Texas and the Houston Baptist opener at UTEP.