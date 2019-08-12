LSU QB Joe Burrow returns to practice as the Tigers get back to work after first scrimmage of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was back at practice after a brief absence last week for an undisclosed injury.
The Tigers have been on the field practicing for nearly two weeks and are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Burrow didn’t play in “Preseason Game 1” due to what head coach Ed Orgeron said was a minor injury.
Some of the LSU players sat down for interviews with sports journalists Monday to recap the game and talk about camp moving forward.
Safety Jacoby Stevens said a quarterback being out is like a point guard in basketball not being there. The timing and chemistry are different. He added Myles Brennan did a great job in the scrimmage. He also commented on another Tiger quarterback.
“I think that Peter Parrish has a lot to improve on,” said Stevens. “But he’s going to be a really good quarterback.”
Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and his teammates joked about his 40-yard fumble return during the scrimmage.
“Everybody clowns on me because Myles Brennan caught me, said Fehoko.
“I looked like Derrius [Guice] the first five steps. Then, I looked like a combination of Tyler Shelvin and Apu [Siaki Ika],” he added.
Lanard Fournette is still at LSU and he’s heard it all about living in the shadow of his older brother, Leonard. But, he has a different take on it and now looks to finish strong in his senior season.
“I never did look at it that way," explained Fournette. “I always did my own thing.”
LSU will play another scrimmage Saturday. It, too, will be closed to the media and the public.
