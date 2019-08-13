LSU nears the top of SI.com’s greatest college football lists

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of college football's 150th year, Sports Illustrated put together 15 lists of college football's greatest.
LSU cracked the top-ten in two different categories put together by SI.com.
Mike the Tiger was ranked as the third-greatest college football mascot. Mike is well-known for eating ground meat versions of opposing team logos, a tradition which carries on still today. Sports Illustrated also touted a tradition that ended in 2016 where cheerleaders would stand on top of Mike’s cage as it rolled to its parking spot outside the opposing team’s locker room on game days.
The University of Georgia’s mascot, Uga, was in the No. 1 spot, but let’s be honest; who would win between a tiger and a bulldog? Mike. No contest.
No “best of college football” list would be complete without Tiger Stadium. Sports Illustrated ranked Death Valley No. 4 in the list of Greatest Stadiums in College Football History.
"The best part about Tiger Stadium is not the raucous crowds that it attracts every game, but the mammoth structure itself."
The stadium seats 102,321 people, including a 4,000-seat club level.
UCLA’s Rose Bowl topped the list for being the most aesthetically pleasing place to watch a game. SI says every college football fan must visit Pasadena, Calif. once in their lifetime. Michigan Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium rounded out the top four. Tiger Stadium came in just ahead of Ohio State’s “The Shoe.”
To view SI.com’s lists of greatest rivalries, fight songs, coaches, upsets and more, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.