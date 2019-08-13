First Alert Forecast: More hot temperatures with more rain expected on Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be hot. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s. It will feel more like 105-110 degrees. Therefore, use caution while outdoors. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to cool off. Some good news is that there is a 20% chance of rain. So, like we saw yesterday in a few areas, there could be some rain to help cool down the temperature. Wherever it does not rain, it will be almost to the point of dangerous heat.
This evening, temperatures will still be very high. It will feel like the triple digits before the sun goes down. After sunset, it will cool off a little, but will be around the 90s most likely. If you have any plans, I would try to remain indoors to stay cool. The rain chances will go back down to zero after sunset, so there’s no need for an umbrella if you are going to be out and about.
Overnight, of course, it will still be very warm and muggy. Temperatures will only cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Along the immediate coastline, it will be much warmer. In fact, it may feel like the mid 90s all night. There will be a few passing clouds, but no rain.
By Wednesday, a weak cold front will push in from the north. This will not necessarily bring any cooler temperatures. This will bring more rain, however. The rain is what should help cool the temperature down some. Rain chances Wednesday will be up to 60%. I do want to be clear though. Temperatures will still be hot and will top out in the lower to mid 90s. Wherever we see the rain, it will cool down in that area. If you don’t see any rain, I would still use caution in the heat.
That cold front will come in on Thursday at the latest, bringing more rain. It should stall out on top of us keeping the rain chances high. I have them up to 60% again for Thursday. The rain will provide some heat relief. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s. Wherever we see some rain, that will cool the temperature down more, at least for some time. Keep and umbrella with you and continue to stay hydrated.
Friday will not be a bad day at all. That cold front helped us by bringing the rain but also by pushing that ridge of high-pressure away. Therefore, we will not have temperatures quite as high. Instead they should top out in the lower to mid 90s. This is even with lower rain chances. It’s not a big difference, but we’ll take whatever we can get! After all, it is now the hottest time of the year!
This weekend will have the rain chances go back up. The sea breeze will be kicking back into gear and will create higher rain chances. I have the rain chances up to 40% for both days as of now. If the stalled front sticks around long enough, it may help increase the rain chances some more. I would not cancel any plans this weekend, but I would have an indoor plans alternative just in case. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
In the tropics, there is no activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. As long as the Saharan dust sticks around, the tropics will remain at least somewhat quiet. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
