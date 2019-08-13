FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat relief on the way as rain chances increase Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another scorcher returns today with heat advisories back in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana as temperatures warm back up into the middle to even upper 90s this afternoon, but it’s the heat index that will again be the biggest concern with values up to between 105 and 110 most of the day ahead. Take your same precautions when it comes to the heat and most importantly stay hydrated.
It’s back to school today for Calcasieu Parish, and as you send the kids out the door this morning, make sure they hydrate before going to school and also send them with an extra bottle of water for the return trip this afternoon for when temperatures are their hottest. Rain chances are again very slim, although one or two very isolated downpours could again develop by the time you head home from work or school late this afternoon.
Once things settle down by early this evening the heat will still be a factor on into the tonight with temperatures in the 80s by heat index values well into the 90s most of the evening and overnight with low temperatures around 80 Wednesday morning. Tomorrow you’ll begin needing to pack the umbrella as rain chances arrive by tomorrow afternoon thanks to a cold front on the way.
Wednesday breaks this heat wave as showers and thunderstorms will dampen the temperatures quite a bit by the afternoon and early evening, although highs will still top out in the lower 90s prior to the first storms onset tomorrow. Rain chances are up to 60%, with a good likelihood of seeing storms by the time school and work dismisses later in the day. A few storms could also be strong, with gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning the primary threats.
Thursday will also bring another day of higher rain chances as the actual front continues to move closer to Southwest Louisiana. Other than rain cooled air, not substantial heat relief will arrive as the front begins to weaken and likely stalls to our north Friday before departing over the weekend.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday bring a return to normal rain chances for this time of year which means a few afternoon storms and highs in the lower 90s with nighttime lows in the middle to upper 70s. The tropical outlook keeps things very quiet in the entire Atlantic basin over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
