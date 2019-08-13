Elizabeth man dies after crash in Beauregard Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Elizabeth man has died as a result of a fatal crash in Beauregard Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
State Police spokesperson, Trooper Derek Senegal, says troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 112 near Tom Woodard Road on August 12, 2019, shortly after 5:00 p.m.
The crash claimed the life of Paul D. Doyle, 66, of Elizabeth, LA.
During their investigation troopers say Doyle’s log truck was traveling east along Hwy 112 when, for unknown reasons, his truck ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. After striking the pole the truck rolled over onto its roof.
Doyle was transported to a DeRidder area hospital but later died due to injuries sustained during the crash.
Toxicology samples were taken from Doyle and the crash remains under investigation.
