Court hearing set in challenge to Joe Chapa’s candidacy

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Friday to consider whether Joe Chapa meets the requirements to run for sheriff.
Chapa is one of five candidates running for sheriff of Beauregard Parish. The others are: John Gott, Mark Herford, Jim Jacobsen and Rob Moreland Sr.
All five signed up to run during the qualifying period last week.
A challenge has been filed to Chapa’s candidacy, though. Five people filed a petition, claiming Chapa does not meet the residency requirements. One person, Joel Colletti, is no longer part of the petition, according to court officials.
Louisiana law says that a candidate “shall have resided in the state for the preceding two years and shall have been actually domiciled for the preceding year in the parish from which he seeks election.”
Judge Kerry Anderson will hear the petition.
