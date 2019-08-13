Coastal Use Permit may have been required for pumping into canal in Cameron Parish

“I think they should have contacted somebody to see since we never had something like this. I don’t even know if the operator of this project knows what could have occurred like is occurring. But the gravity drainage board, no formal application was filed with them. Nothing was done with the police jury. I understand nothing was done with the corps of engineers. If I do something wrong the corps going to have helicopters circling my place to write me up or take me to jail,” said Broussard.