Carencro man dies after traffic accident in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Carencro man has died after a traffic accident this morning in Lake Charles, according to Lake Charles Police.
Department Spokesman, Lt. Jeffrey Keenum, says, officers were dispatched to a 2 vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of I-210 WB and Highway 90 around 5:36 a.m. this morning, August 13, 2019.
On arrival, officers learned that a Honda Accord being driven by Charles Ozenne of Carencro was exiting the interstate and failed to stop at the stop sign at the bottom of the off ramp.
The car was then struck by a Ford F-250 being driven by Justin Guidry of Iowa.
Ozenne was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff.
Police do not suspect that impairment was a factor in the crash but routine toxicology is pending on both drivers.
