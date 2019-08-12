$14,000 worth of tools stolen from shed on Easy Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary and theft suspect, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 1, deputies were dispatched to a business on Easy Street in Lake Charles after receiving a call about a burglary and theft, said Myers.
Easy Street is located on Nelson Road, just north of Gauthier Road.
During the course of the investigation detectives learned the theft occurred around 3:45 a.m. on July 29. The suspect was seen on surveillance video driving a white four-door Dodge truck with a spare tire on the rear driver side, Myers said. The truck was also pulling a small trailer.
The truck was seen driving into the gate at the business. According to Myers, the driver got out of the truck and cut the lock, which gave him access to the property.
The driver then backed up near the storage shed, where he allegedly stole over $14,000 worth of tools.
If anyone has any information regarding this theft or can identify the truck seen in the photo, Myers asks that you contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.
Det. John Coffman is the lead investigator.
