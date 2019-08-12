2019 TDL: Two-A-Days high school football previews start Wednesday

The 2019 TDL: Two-a-Days previews will run from Aug. 14-28.
By Brady Renard | August 12, 2019 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 6:54 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL: Two-A-Days.

Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2019 high school football season. It’s the most comprehensive high school preview coverage in the state!

Catch each team’s preview on KPLC 7 Sports at 6:00 P.M. and Nightcast, August 14-28. The first week’s schedule is below.

Two-A-Days Preview Schedule

Wednesday, August 14

Kinder Yellow Jackets (6 PM), Merryville Panthers (Nightcast)

Thursday, August 15

Elton Indians (6 PM), DeRidder Dragons (Nightcast)

Friday, August 16

DeQuincy Tigers (6 PM), LaGrange Gators (Nightcast)

Saturday, August 17

Welsh Greyhounds (6 PM), Iowa Yellow Jackets (Nightcast)

Sunday, August 18

Sam Houston Broncos (5 PM), Basile Bearcats (Nightcast)

Monday, August 19

Hamilton Christian Warriors (6 PM), Jennings Bulldogs (Nightcast)

Tuesday, August 20

Grand Lake Hornets (6 PM), Leesville Wampus Cats (Nightcast)

