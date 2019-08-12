2019 TDL: Two-A-Days high school football previews start Wednesday

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL: Two-A-Days.
Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2019 high school football season. It’s the most comprehensive high school preview coverage in the state!
Catch each team’s preview on KPLC 7 Sports at 6:00 P.M. and Nightcast, August 14-28. The first week’s schedule is below.
Two-A-Days Preview Schedule
Wednesday, August 14
Kinder Yellow Jackets (6 PM), Merryville Panthers (Nightcast)
Thursday, August 15
Elton Indians (6 PM), DeRidder Dragons (Nightcast)
Friday, August 16
DeQuincy Tigers (6 PM), LaGrange Gators (Nightcast)
Saturday, August 17
Welsh Greyhounds (6 PM), Iowa Yellow Jackets (Nightcast)
Sunday, August 18
Sam Houston Broncos (5 PM), Basile Bearcats (Nightcast)
Monday, August 19
Hamilton Christian Warriors (6 PM), Jennings Bulldogs (Nightcast)
Tuesday, August 20
Grand Lake Hornets (6 PM), Leesville Wampus Cats (Nightcast)
