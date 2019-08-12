SWLA Arrest Report - August 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 11, 2019.
Bruce Edward Hunt II, 33, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams of less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Geary Onell Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Alexander Jordan Hilburn, 25, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test.
Charles Allen Franklin, 33, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing.
Charles Edward Ellis Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Adrent Damone Carter, 36, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Brandon Scott Guillory, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Ijahaan Ali Mason, 32, Lake Charles: Obscenity (2 charges).
Verlana Joan Rankins, 66, Lake Charles: Simple battery (2 charges).
Nicholas Ryan Henry, 30, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Scott Wentzell, 54, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Treylan James Breeden, 24, Lake Arthur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jarred Dmetris Blakey, 30, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon.
Feliza Lee Bertrand, 37, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverages in public places; contempt of court.
Zachary Wayne Crawford, 25, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minors.
Jessica Renee Clark, 35, Lwatell: Instate detainer.
Brandon Keith Richard, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Cecil Earl Migues, 54, Opelousas: Violations of protective orders.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.