Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in middle of road in Iowa

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - A pedestrian walking in the middle of the road was struck and killed Sunday night, authorities said.
Marcus K. Mallet, 37, of Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. near the area of Manchester and McCown roads.
Myers said the fatality is still under investigation and, in accordance with state law, standard toxicology testing will be performed on both the driver and Mallet.
Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator.
