METEOR SHOWER: Perseids peak this week; best viewing Monday and Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you got to enjoy the view of the moon, Jupiter and Saturn over the weekend, you’ll be in store for another celestial treat over the next couple of nights as the Perseid meteor shower peaks out across North America.
The primary battle will be the bright full moon later this week, so don’t wait for the best views as Monday and Tuesday nights provide optimal siting of the meteors under clear skies. The moon sets very late Monday night at just before 4:00 a.m., so the best time to look up is between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sorry kids!
There’s no specific area to focus on; just look up above the horizon to get a glimpse of the streaks. Just don’t forget your mosquito repellant and a nice soft blanket.
