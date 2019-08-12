Governor’s office warns of dangerous heat levels

“Heat related health issues can develop quickly when heat indices get this high,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “We urge everyone to use caution and watch out for each other as these conditions continue. Some groups are more susceptible to heat problems. They include children, those 65 or older, people with existing health conditions and people who are overweight. Anyone who exercises or overexerts during work could be vulnerable. Remember to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and look out for others if they show signs of heat-related problems.”