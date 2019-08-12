Fort Polk man accused of firing into crowd at Vernon Parish club, striking three

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Fort Polk man is accused of firing into a crowd at a club in the Billy Goat Hill area in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking three people, according to Vernon Parish officials.
Sheriff Sam Craft said in a news release that Andrez Shamad Jones, 25, got a gun from a vehicle following a disturbance that began in the bar and continued in the parking lot. Authorities received the report of shots fired around 1:34 a.m. The Billy Goat Hill area is south of New Llano.
Jones fired at least six shots into the crowd, striking one person in the calf of his leg and two other people in the ankles, Craft said. Numerous shoes were left in the parking lot, as well as other items left behind from the fleeing crowd.
“Witnesses indicated that attempts were made to restrain Jones but Jones immediately began to recklessly fire the handgun towards the crowd causing the large group of people to hysterically flee in an attempt to get away from Jones,” Craft said in the news release.
When deputies arrived, two people had already been taken to a hospital for treatment, but the man with a gunshot wound to his calf was still at the scene.
Jones was identified as the suspect and a 9 mm firearm was taken into evidence.
Jones was arrested on three counts of aggravated second-degree battery with a firearm and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm. Bond has not been set.
