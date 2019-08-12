First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat sticks around with rain chances getting ready to increase

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be hot. Temperatures will be climbing to the mid 90s. There will be a lot of humidity making it feel oppressive. The heat index will range from 105-110. Make sure to use extreme caution while outdoors. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible in prolonged activity while outside. Stay hydrated and don’t be afraid to go inside to cool off. There should not be any cooling showers. Rain chances are only at 10% today.
This evening, the temperatures will still be warm. It will be in the lower 90s and upper 80s through the evening. Even after sunset, the temperatures will fall to the middle 80s. The humidity is certainly not helping. It should feel more like the lower triple digits prior to sunset, then the upper 90s afterwards. Any rain we had from today will be gone. So, it still would not be a bad evening for any outdoor plans but be prepared for the heat. Might want to consider staying inside.
Overnight, the temperature will not cool down much at all. It will still be in the 80s, but feel more like the 90s through most of the night. Some places may have temperatures remain in the 80s while most other areas will fall to the upper 70s. Along the immediate coastline, it may still feel like the 90s in the morning! I don’t expect any rain tonight, but that’s about the only good news.
The hot, dry weather will continue Tuesday. A high-pressure center will be sitting right over us, keeping the rain away and the temperatures high. There will be limited rain chances at only 10%. Any outdoor plans will be good to go, but you will have to contend with the heat. It will be very hot. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s, but it will feel more like 105-110, thanks to the humidity. Kids heading to school should take water with them to stay hydrated.
By Wednesday, a weak cold front will push in from the north. This will not necessarily bring any cooler temperatures. This will bring more rain. The rain is what should help cool the temperature down some. Rain chances Wednesday will be up to 60%. Temperatures will still be hot and will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
That cold front will come in on Thursday at the latest bringing more rain. It should stall out on top of us keeping the rain chances high. I have them up to 60% again for Thursday. The rain will provide some heat relief. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s. Wherever we see some rain, that will cool the temperature down more, at least for some time. Keep and umbrella with you, and continue to stay hydrated.
Friday and into the weekend will not be as bad. That cold front helped us by bringing the rain but also by pushing that ridge of high-pressure away. Therefore, we will not have temperatures quite as high. Instead they should top out in the lower to mid 90s. This is even with lower rain chances. It’s not a big difference, but we’ll take whatever we can get! After all, it is now the hottest time of the year!
In the tropics, there is no activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. As long as the Saharan dust sticks around, the tropics will remain at least somewhat quiet. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
