FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Extreme heat continues but a front breaks the swelter by mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another day, another heat advisory, as Southwest Louisiana braces for another extremely hot day, thanks to high humidity and blazing sunshine that combine to send heat index values back up to between 105 and 110 from midday through sunset. The official heat advisory is in effect from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM, and it’s between those times you will want to limit strenuous work outdoors to avoid heat stroke.
Air conditioning spaces will be your best friend this week as this pattern of very hot weather continues Tuesday where more heat advisories are again likely. The culprit for this very hot weather thus far has been a big dome of upper level high pressure that remains in place for now but will begin to retreat back to the west by Wednesday and allow a front to push in to the state.
Rain chances will increase quite a bit by Wednesday afternoon and evening as this front moves down through the state but likely stalls somewhere near or just off the coastline Thursday and Friday.
Therefore, will we likely won’t notice a huge drop in temperatures, some slightly drier air thanks to northerly winds will send humidity levels down enough to negate the extreme heat index we’ve been experiencing up to now. By Friday, rain chances look to do down again as the front remains offshore but close enough to the coastline that some rain will be possible for mainly the coastal parishes and Acadiana while areas further NW of the coastline likely experience drier and hotter weather on into the upcoming weekend.
The tropical outlook remains quiet this week with no new tropical development expected, largely due to the continued pattern of dry Saharan dust moving off Africa across the Atlantic Ocean and upper level winds keeping conditions too hostile over the Gulf and Caribbean to foster any tropical development at this time. This pattern is likely to change by early September, as environmental conditions will likely become more favorable for tropical development at that time. First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
