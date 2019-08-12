Diocesan students head back to school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students in Diocesan schools headed back to the classroom today.
7News spoke with Our Lady Queen of Heaven School and found what students and teachers are looking forward to as the school year begins.
Students at the school announced their excitement for the new school year.
“I love school," One third grade student said. ”You get to see all your friends and teachers."
Teacher Taylor Thibodeaux matched the students excitement.
“I’ve walked these halls as a student so I remember what the first day felt like and I just want to be that teacher that they look forward to coming to every single day," Thibodeaux said. "It’s a big weight on your shoulders that you carry but I’m honored to have that weight.”
This year, the school will have new curriculums in math and social studies, and four high-school-level credit classes - as well as an enhanced campus security.
“A lot of people think they can just copy the lesson plans from last year and it’ll work," Thibodeaux said. "That’s not how it works. With a new bunch of kids, you have to look at what they are coming in knowing and you have to change things. I’m anxious and I’m nervous probably like the kids are but I’m so excited.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.