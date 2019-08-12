Cowboys adjusting to Gilbert’s new offense

“It’s just really fun to be making touchdowns and advancing the ball at such a fast pace," wide receiver Trevor Begue said. "I feel like we’re really going to score a lot of points this year. That’s the exciting thing. Last year, we struggled as everyone knows. But, this year I feel like The camaraderie is different. The offense is a lot better and we’re a lot closer. With Cody behind there, you never know what going to happen. He’s ready to sling it and we’re ready to catch the touchdowns for him. It’s going to be really fun this year.”