Cowboys adjusting to Gilbert’s new offense

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys struggled offensively in 2018 ranking dead last in the league in total offense as well as second to last in scoring.
“Last year I think we had 52 pre snap penalties throughout the year and you know, you can’t run a play without everyone on the ball and doing their job before the snap," quarterback Cody Orgeron said. "So, just starting off with no pre snap penalties, ball security and executing.Just being able to pick apart a defense and really whatever they are doing and if they are in the wrong positions just being the alpha on offense and just putting my foot on their throat and scoring points.”
Last season, the Pokes saw the RedZone a total of 40 times, resulting in just 15 touchdowns. Which all comes down to, McNeese struggled to move the chains, they also ranked last in the Southland in third down conversions. This year, given coach Gilbert’s strong offensive background and him implementing the veer and shoot offense, the team is planning to put up the points.
“It’s just really fun to be making touchdowns and advancing the ball at such a fast pace," wide receiver Trevor Begue said. "I feel like we’re really going to score a lot of points this year. That’s the exciting thing. Last year, we struggled as everyone knows. But, this year I feel like The camaraderie is different. The offense is a lot better and we’re a lot closer. With Cody behind there, you never know what going to happen. He’s ready to sling it and we’re ready to catch the touchdowns for him. It’s going to be really fun this year.”
Coach Gilbert has been applauding the guys all of fall camp thus far on how competitive practice has been. Well, August 31st is approaching fast and soon we’ll all get to see what this new look Cowboy team is made of.
