Cody Orgeron settling into McNeese starting quarterback role

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was announced at Southland Conference Media Day that Cody Orgeron will be McNeese’s starting quarterback this season. The junior is adjusting well to being the Alpha on offense.
“It’s been steady growth since spring ball and that was the main thing and those are the main culture points," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. “So it’s just been really encouraging to see his growth. He still has a lot of room for improvement and growth that’s the one thing with Cody. He does have experience under hi belt collegiality minimal going back to high school. So what you’re doing is just giving him a good base/ good foundation coaching him everyday.”
Coach O’s son finished the first fall camp scrimmage 8 of 16 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 25 yards on the ground and another score.
"He’s a coachable kid and he wants to be a really good player so he does his part with film studying and asking the right questions. He’s locked in as far as the things we’re asking him to do.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.