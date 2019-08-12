Coast Guard medevacs man off Cameron coast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to the Coast Guard, a 54-year-old man was medevaced off the coast of Cameron this morning, August 12, 2019.
The Coast Guard received a request from a fishing boat 8 miles off the coast this morning stating that a passenger was in need of medical assistance. A coast guard duty flight surgeon recommended the medevac.
A Station Lake Charles Response Boat was launched to the scene and transported the mariner to awaiting emergency services personnel at the Calcasieu River ferry dock.
