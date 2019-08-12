Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to the menu

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chick-fil-A is adding mac and cheese to its menu across the US.
The fast-food chain announced Monday, August 12 mac and cheese would be available at all locations across the US. The mac and cheese features cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheese. According to the restaurant, the mac and cheese would be made fresh everyday.
Customers can add the cheesy options as a side with lunch and dinner, as a Kid’s Meal and in catering orders.
Last year the company tested the new side at five locations including Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix.
This is the chicken chain’s first permanent side addition since 2016.
