16-year-old believed to have drowned in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 16-year-old was found dead near the entrance of Little Florida Beach Sunday morning according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Ron Johnson said that deputies were called to the area around 9:28 p.m. Saturday for a missing person.
The 16-year-old was located around 1:45 Sunday morning. Johnson said that it appears to be a drowning and that no foul play is suspected.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou Fire Departments, and the Coast Guard were all involved in the search.
