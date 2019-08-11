First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with rain by midweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A heat advisory has been issued again. Meaning many of us are feeling close to 108 and will see this heat continue into the evening hours. The advisory expires at 6 pm, but the heat doesn’t automatically leave at this point. We’ll still feel like the 90s well into the overnight hours. With actual air temperatures falling into the upper 70s with dewpoints remaining well into the 70s keeping it oppressive.
We’ll start off our week with warm and humid conditions. It’s the first day of school for many and that means pictures! Be sure to use a lot of hairspray on the back to school do as humidity will be high! Stick with cool colors and loose fitting clothing as we could see another heat advisory for tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid 90s through the afternoon with rain chances remaining slim. Factor in the dewpoint which will be in the 70s and we’ll see heat indices in the 105-108 range through the majority of the afternoon. Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun. It’s going to remain hot well into the evening hours so use caution even as we get closer to sunset. After sunset we’ll see a cool down, but it is relative. Mid 80s is cool relative to the high in the mid 90s, but we don’t get a true cool down overnight. We’ll feel like the low 80s overnight that to humid conditions.
Tuesday should be our last day with oppressive heat! That ridge of high pressure that we have been under begins to retreat back to the west! We’ll still start off warm and humid before transitioning to hot and humid during the afternoon. Air temperatures top out around 95 with the heat index well into the triple digits between 103-107 degrees. Be sure to exercise caution when spending time outside! Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks. Rain chances remain low so pretty much no hope of a cooling afternoon shower. The heat linger into the evening and overnight hours with no true cool down once again.
Wednesday we’ll still start with warm and humid conditions and see the heat through the afternoon. But, that high has broken down by this point and we’ll see more build up of clouds through the afternoon. As we get closer to the evening hours we see the rain from a front approaching giving us a nice cool down right around sunset! Because this front doesn’t move in until later in the evening still expect very hot conditions during the main part of the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 90s again with a heat index between 103-107 degrees. But, during the afternoon we do have a better chance for a cooling afternoon shower before the main front moves through! Overnight expect humid conditions once again and no true cool down.
We’ll be back to a typical summer time pattern toward the end of the week with hit or miss afternoon showers. This doesn’t mean the heat leaves because it is still August. Expect afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Out in the tropics things remain quiet with no development expected in the next 2 to 5 days.
