First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with rain by midweek

We’ll start off our week with warm and humid conditions. It’s the first day of school for many and that means pictures! Be sure to use a lot of hairspray on the back to school do as humidity will be high! Stick with cool colors and loose fitting clothing as we could see another heat advisory for tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid 90s through the afternoon with rain chances remaining slim. Factor in the dewpoint which will be in the 70s and we’ll see heat indices in the 105-108 range through the majority of the afternoon. Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun. It’s going to remain hot well into the evening hours so use caution even as we get closer to sunset. After sunset we’ll see a cool down, but it is relative. Mid 80s is cool relative to the high in the mid 90s, but we don’t get a true cool down overnight. We’ll feel like the low 80s overnight that to humid conditions.