BACK-TO-SCHOOL: SWLA Kids reflect on their summers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It may be hard to believe, but school starts back in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday.
Kids of every age headed outside in Lake Charles on Sunday, enjoying their last few days of freedom. They took a few minutes to reflect back on all the fun they’ve had this summer.
“Going to see alligators, going to the beach, and coming to the park," Sara, a splash pad goer, said.
From water activities, to awesome trips and everything in-between.
There were some mixed reactions about school starting back, but also a lot for kids to look forward to.
“I like my teachers, I just met them yesterday,” Khloe, a park goer, said.
But for now, it’s back to the playgrounds and splash pads, soaking up the summer sun.
