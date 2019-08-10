Third person arrested in connection to burglary of Wayne and Layne’s

CARLYSS, La. (KPLC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a burglary at Wayne and Layne’s on La. 27.
Robert R. Kilgore II, 37, of Lake Charles was arrested Aug. 9 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of criminal damage to property over $50,000, simple burglary, and theft from $1,000 to $5,000.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Wayne and Layne’s around 8 a.m. Aug. 5 in reference to a burglary, said Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Myers said that deputies learned that suspects cut a hole in the exterior wall of the business, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, to gain access in the video poker room. Once inside, the suspects destroyed three poker machines and gained access to the cash boxes located inside the machines.
Oda Soileau III, 48, and Kelley K. Finney, 42, both of Lake Charles, were also both arrested Aug. 5 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of criminal damage to property over $50,000, simple burglary, and theft from $1,000 to $5,000
