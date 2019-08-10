Shrimp and crawfish origin bill to be enforced September 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to the U.S. Accountability Office, 90 percent of seafood eaten in the U.S. is imported, and they say the FDA only looks at roughly 2 percent of the imports for any issues. Jessica and Robert Templeton say they eat seafood often, but with numbers like that, they don’t want to eat fish if it isn’t domestic.
"I don't really trust foreign shrimp because you don't know if it's sanitary, you don't know the conditions it was farmed in," Templeton said.
"I think that's very important, because you never know if it's clean when it gets here," Templeton said.
But with the new law in effect that requires restaurants to disclose information about their crawfish and shrimp’s origin, it could help customers avoid eating from foreign sources. Chad Glover is the General Manager at Tia Juanita’s in Lake Charles and says he’s glad this law exists.
"People serve seafood from all over the place, you know Chinese crawfish is a big deal in Louisiana,” Glover said. “People expect to get what they're paying for so that's what they want. It doesn't matter, if somebody wants to know where we get anything, we're happy to tell them. Buying local is a big deal, as much as you can. You can't always do it because it's not always available, but when you can, we try to."
Templeton says this new law will hopefully encourage even more businesses to help locals in a big way.
"Knowing that you're supporting local fishers and farmers, it does make you proud to be Cajun," Templeton said.
This new law will be enforced starting September 1, 2019.
