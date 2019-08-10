LSU defense dominates first scrimmage of fall camp; starting QB Joe Burrow sits out with ‘minor’ injury

Orgeron added Brennan was pressured but handled it well. He noted the offense is not the same without Burrow under center. He said there were times Brennan was indecisive but that’s to be expected, especially with the pressure he was under. Quarterback Peter Parish also got meaningful reps in the game. He added the running backs didn’t have lots of room to maneuver due to the way the defense played. He said the running backs caught the ball fairly well out of the backfield but the quarterback didn’t have much time to throw the ball.