LSU defense dominates first scrimmage of fall camp; starting QB Joe Burrow sits out with ‘minor’ injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after the New Orleans Saints took the field in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for their first preseason game, LSU was in Tiger Stadium for “Preseason Game 1.”
The Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Orgeron said the team played well on both sides of the ball, but quarterback Joe Burrow was held out as a precaution with a minor calf injury. He said he thinks Burrow will return next week. He added Grant Delpit and K’Lavon Chaisson also did not practice.
Orgeron said backup quarterback Myles Brennan stepped up with confidence and made some great throws. He said Brennan has shown much improvement over last year. Brennan was 8-of-13 passing with 158 yards and a touchdown.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had three catches for 101 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. Stephen Sullivan, who has now moved from wide receiver to tight end, had a pair of receptions for 48 yards. Derrick Dillon also caught two passes.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the Tigers in rushing with 47 yards on 13 carries and redshirt freshman Chris Curry added 12 yards on the ground. Running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and Lanard Fournette contributed by each catching two passes out of the backfield.
Orgeron added Brennan was pressured but handled it well. He noted the offense is not the same without Burrow under center. He said there were times Brennan was indecisive but that’s to be expected, especially with the pressure he was under. Quarterback Peter Parish also got meaningful reps in the game. He added the running backs didn’t have lots of room to maneuver due to the way the defense played. He said the running backs caught the ball fairly well out of the backfield but the quarterback didn’t have much time to throw the ball.
Orgeron said the defense dominated. He said he was pleased with the overall performance of the defensive line, including the play of Breiden Fehoko and Tyler Shelvin. Derek Stingley Jr. had two interceptions. Linebacker Damone Clark led the defense with five tackles, including a sack. The defense finished with a total of five sacks. Fehoko scooped up a fumble and returned it 40 yards. Orgeron added Ray Thornton had a great day.
According to Orgeron, there is still a question at left guard and coaches still do not know who the starting left guard will be. He also stated there is a battle for the middle linebacker position and they still have not found a “Devin White.”
On special teams, true freshman kicker Cade York was 8-of-10 on field goals, including a 51-yarder.
LSU will take Sunday off and return to practice Monday.
The No. 6 Tigers will open their season in Tiger Stadium against Georgia Southern on August 31.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.