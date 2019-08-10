First Alert Forecast: Heat continues into next week

We’ll start off with warm and humid conditions before transitioning to hot and humid by mid morning. That sun will be out in full force once again meaning we will heat up quickly! We’ll feeling like the upper 90s before noon and well into the triple digits by lunch time. Definitely not a day for a picnic unless you’ve got air conditioning! The heat will once again be oppressive as high pressure limits cloud and rain development through the afternoon. I can’t completely rule out a small shower popping up which is why there is a 10% chance of rain, but any rain will be hard to come by. Be sure if you are spending time outside to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear sunscreen to protect your self! Conditions will continue to be unfavorable through the evening hours as we once again don’t get a true cool off. We’ll feel like the 80s for much of the night before dropping into the upper 70s just before sunrise.