Bridgewater shines, defense struggles in Saints preseason loss to Vikings

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins picked apart the Saints defense on the first drive. A 35-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen was reversed and the ball was placed on the 1-yard line. Eli Apple was on the coverage. On the next play, Cousins tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Alexander Mattison to put the Vikings up 7-0. Cousins was 4-of-4 on the drive for 65 yards and the TD. He also ran for 10 yards on a play. Cousins' night was done after that opening drive.