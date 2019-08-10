Both sides make plays in fall’s first scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES – Quarterback Cody Orgeron accounted for four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing – while defensive end Chris Livings recorded four sacks in McNeese football’s first full scale scrimmage of fall camp.
In all, five quarterbacks combined to complete 21 of 47 passes for 198 yards, four TDs and two interceptions while the running game rolled up 171 yards and a score on 43 carries.
Defensively, the boys in blue tallied seven sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, nine pass break ups, two interceptions, and a forced and recovered fumble that resulted in a defensive score.
“This was a continuation of things that we’ve been talking an preaching about the competition,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “Guys taking advantage of opportunities and coming out and evaluating and competing. Those things we did today, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We were able to create some turnovers and had some key stops and able to put some points on the board.”
Things looked grand right off the top for the offense when on the first play from scrimmage with the ball at the offense 30, Orgeron scrambled out of the pocket and found wide receiver Trevor Begue who broke free from his defender for a 70-yard scoring strike.
The defense kept the offense out of the end zone for the next 12 series that also included eight three-and-outs.
The second offensive score came when Orgeron connected with Davion Curtis on a 37-yard strike in good coverage.
Two series later, Colby Burton intercepted a pass and was heading the other way for a score after the play was blown dead and then three series after that, Cody Roscoe was credited with a sack when stripping the ball from Orgeron in the end zone, then recovering the pigskin for the defensive touchdown.
Orgeron added a 10-yard touchdown run and a 28-yard TD pass to Draysean Hudson late in the scrimmage to cap the scoring.
The other offensive TD came when second-string QB Matt Keller connected with Dade Dieterich on a 4-yard scoring strike.
“We still have work left to do and progress still to make,” said Gilbert. “We have competition and there are many spots still open that aren’t set. There’s key competition and seeing those guys rise up and play at a high level, that’s what gets results and creates production.”
Orgeron completed 8 of 16 passes for 153 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. He added 25 yards on the ground with another TD. Keller connected on 8 of 16 targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. Matt Gardner completed 3 of 8 passes for 40 yards; Cade Bartlett was 1-5 for a yard and an interception and Morgan Clark was 1 of 2 for a yard.
Carlos Williams led 11 players in the running game with 37 yards on eight carries while J’Cobi Skinner added 35 yards on five carries. Orgeron added 25 yards on four carries with a TD, not counting the sack yardage. Justin Pratt carried it four times for 23 yards while J’uan Gross added 21 yards on 6 carries and Elijah Mack 5 carries for 13 yards.
Defensively, Livings led the way with four sacks while Camron Peterson added 1.5, Roscoe with one and Marcus Foster with a half sack.
Colby Burton and Anthony Johnson each had interceptions while Dariun Dunn broke up three passes.
The Cowboys were also able to work on kickoffs, punting and field goals during the scrimmage.
The Cowboys will return to the practice field Monday morning and will conduct their second and final scrimmage of fall camp next Saturday morning.
FAN FEST SUNDAY AFTERNOON
Fans are reminded that the Cowboy football team will hold a Fan Fest on Sunday afternoon from 4:30-6 in Cowboy Stadium.
T-shirts, poster and schedule cards will be given away as players and coaches will meet with the fans to sign autographs and take pictures.
SCRIMMAGE STATS (unofficial)
Scoring:
Cody Orgeron 70-yard pass to Trevor Begue
Cody Orgeron 37-yard pass to Davion Curtis
Cody Roscoe 0-yard fumble recovery
Cody Orgeron 10-yard run
Matt Keller 4-yard pass to Dade Dieterich
Cody Orgeron 28-yard pass to Draysean Hudson
Passing: 21-47, 198, 4 TD, 2 Int
Rushing without Sack Yardage: 43-171, TD
Rushing with Sack Yardage: 43-139
Total Offense without Sack Yardage added: 369, 5 TDs, 2 INT, 1 Fumble
Total Offense with Sack Yardage added: 337
Individual Passing: Cody Orgeron 8-16, 154, 3 TD, Int.; Matt Keller 8-16, 30, TD; Matt Gardner 3-8, 40; Cade Bartlett 1-5, 1, Int; Morgan Clark 1-2, 1.
Individual Rushing: Carlos Williams 8-37; J’Cobi Skinner 5-35; Cody Orgeron 4-25, TD; Justin Pratt 4-23; J’uan Gross 6-21; Elijah Mack 5-13; McCaylon Thibeaux 2-10; Matt Keller 4-4; Ivory Roberts 2-3; Jonathan Williams 2-1; Matt Gardner 1-(-1).
Sacks: Chris Livings (4), Camron Peterson (1.5), Cody Roscoe (1), Marcus Foster (0.5)
TFL: Kordell Williams (2), Colby Burton, Keshon Bell, Darius Shields, Camron Peterson, Jovon Burriss, Cody Roscoe, Johnathon Hageon, Carlos Scott, Trent Winbush
PBU: Dariun Dunn (3), Johnathon Hageon, Damien DeGruy, Darius Shields, Chris Livings, Enos Lewis, Colby Burton
INT: Anthony Johnson, Colby Burton
FF: Cody Roscoe
FR: Cody Roscoe
