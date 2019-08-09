Trump administration enforce abortion restrictions on clinics receiving federal funding

HHS said Friday it will work individually with clinics making a "good-faith" effort to comply. The agency also said it has received no official notice from providers who may be planning to drop out. Officials expect the reaction to the rule to vary considerably from state to state. Politically conservative states are likely to accept the restrictions, while in some more liberal parts of the country, state officials have signaled they'd be willing to step in so clinics can continue to make abortion referrals.