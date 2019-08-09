SWLA Arrest Report - August 8, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 8, 2019.
Gary Shane Thompson, 31, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm; first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Chris Allen Cormier, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders (2 charges); stalking; first offense cyberstalking; defamation.
Krystle Paige Mott, 32, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Dedric Keith Collins, 33, Lake Charles: Obtaining leased movables by false representation.
Shane Michael Fisher, 40, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Oda Soileau III, 49, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary.
Kelley Kate Finney, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); issuing worthless checks under $500; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; burglary; operating a vehicle with a license is suspended.
Gordon Lee Matte, 26, Westlake: Probation violation (2 charges).
Dion Matthews Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Chrisopher Joseph Jolivette, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Taemar Lonray Kenebrew, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by violence; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Mark Edward Browne Sr., 49, Revees: Probation violation.
Tabatha Rachael Newman, 41, Lake Charles: Obtaining a controlled dangerous substance from multiple health care practitioners (2 charges).
Lorrin Renae Henderson, 29, Ragley: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Crystal Michelle Taylor, 39, Lake Charles: Soliciting for prostitutes.
Hunter Joseph Pearce, 22, Iowa: Probation detainer; contempt of court.
Kenneth Ray Poole Jr., 47, DeQuincy: Entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.
Chelcie Genet Schleben, 26, New Orleans: ARDC detainer.
Lavonta Jamall Bigelow, 18, Lake Charles: Purse snatching.
Jakeia Jamee Cotlong, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Marvin D Davis, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (6 charges).
Josiah Conway Giles, 22, Westlake: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Jackson David Dondis, 26, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy.
Angela Faye Wentzell, 46, Sulphur: Accessories after the fact; failure to report the commission of certain felonies (2 charges).
Aaron James Cupit, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
John Clayton West, 48, Domestic abuse.
Miracle Jordan Lazard, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
