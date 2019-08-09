Sports Person of the Week - Eric Rene

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This fall you might catch Eric Rene on the football field as a walk-on linebacker for McNeese, but there’s more to this Cowboy than meets the eye.
“My freshmen year my the bowling team was short and my football coach asked me to step in so I’ve been hooked on it ever since," Eric Rene said.
Rene has only been bowling for about five years now and has already noticed plenty of growth in just a short period of time.
“I would say my attitude has gotten a lot better over time and I’ve become a lot more consistent now than I was,” Rene admitted.
Rene was the bowling team captain for his entire career at LaGrange and was named the Lake Area Youth Bowler of the Year in 2018. He recently had the opportunity to compete on a larger stage at the Junior Gold Bowling Championship in Detroit.
“The training required a lot of long hours, traveling, and patience,” Rene said. "It also put me through a lot of things I hadn’t been through such as different conditions and that made it a lot harder.”
Rene still made the most of his opportunity in the Motor City. He was just one of seven to compete in the event from Louisiana and had a single game high score of 258.
“It was a huge honor to be considered one of the best and compete against the best of the best," Rene said. "The experience was great but also humbling. It showed me that I need to keep working harder for next year.”
