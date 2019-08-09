Spectacular celestial line-up on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is next week, but you will want to get viewing in this weekend through early next week, because the bright full moon will obscure the meteors by its peak on the 15th.
Get out starting Friday night after the moon sets overnight at 1:35 AM for best viewing. The moon sets at 2:19 AM on Saturday and 3:06 AM on Sunday, so best viewing this weekend will be well after midnight for you anxious stargazers.
Remember, the Perseid’s peak on the 15th, but that’s also the date of our next full moon which rises at 8:21 PM and sets at 6:38 AM, so Friday through Tuesday will be your window of time for best viewing.
Not only can see you some meteors blazing through the sky this weekend, but another celestial treat is visible as Jupiter and Saturn line up with the moon and will be seen as well.
It’s certainly a good weekend for all the amateur astronomers to pull out their telescopes and gaze at the ring around Saturn which will appear to the left of the moon in the southern sky.
Jupiter will be closest to the moon Friday night, and very visible in the sky. Mercury will also be visible in the east, just before sunrise.
Enjoy this astronomical treat and have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
